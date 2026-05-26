Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Position Raised by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $301.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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