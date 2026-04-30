Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $314.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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