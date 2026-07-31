Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,512 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Vertiv were worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.33.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and raised guidance: Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Vertiv second-quarter earnings release

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Oppenheimer Vertiv outlook

Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved.

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term outlook is mixed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Vertiv revenue miss report

Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain risks: Vertiv’s elevated earnings multiple and sharp recent decline make the stock sensitive to additional estimate reductions or evidence that AI-related demand is being delayed. The price-target cuts from Citi and KeyCorp, even with favorable ratings, reinforce investor caution.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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