Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.29.

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Vertiv Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE VRT opened at $340.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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