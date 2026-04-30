Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of Vertiv worth $117,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after buying an additional 491,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.87. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $330.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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