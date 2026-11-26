Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,468 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,468 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $59,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,595,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,004,573,000 after purchasing an additional 63,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,794,360 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,428,000 after purchasing an additional 468,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 128.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,174,080 shares of the company's stock worth $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,169,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,900,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (down from $353.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.26.

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Recent Vertiv Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about VRT:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward Monser sold 15,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $3,880,146.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,030. This represents a 48.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:VRT opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 53.31%. The business's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0625. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co. NYSE: VRT designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communications networks and other facilities that depend on reliable power and environmental control. Its offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution equipment, thermal management and cooling solutions, racks and integrated infrastructure, and monitoring and management software. The company also provides installation, maintenance and other lifecycle services to help customers keep critical systems operating.

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