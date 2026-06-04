Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,801 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here