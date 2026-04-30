Vest Financial LLC Acquires 14,453 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 765,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 471,268 shares of company stock valued at $48,114,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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