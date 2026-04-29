Vest Financial LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 45 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $922.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:GS opened at $926.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.45 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $869.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $865.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,060,213.72. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,273 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,692. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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