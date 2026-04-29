Vest Financial LLC Acquires 19,099 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,865 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.20% of AECOM worth $24,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AECOM Stock Down 1.0%

ACM stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.55.

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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