Vest Financial LLC Acquires 3,777 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $636.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $400.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedNow certification expands instant payments across Intuit’s platforms, enabling real‑time cash flow and payments features for small business and TurboTax customers — a strategic step that can increase revenue capture and payments volume. Read More.

FedNow certification expands instant payments across Intuit’s platforms, enabling real‑time cash flow and payments features for small business and TurboTax customers — a strategic step that can increase revenue capture and payments volume. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TurboTax upselling and Q2 momentum: analysts and articles highlight higher‑priced TurboTax adoption and double‑digit revenue growth, which supports higher ARPU and improves the company’s monetization story. Read More.

TurboTax upselling and Q2 momentum: analysts and articles highlight higher‑priced TurboTax adoption and double‑digit revenue growth, which supports higher ARPU and improves the company’s monetization story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst attention and ETF flows — recent coverage (Zacks/MSN) and broader ETF inflows have put Intuit back on investors’ radar, which can support demand for the shares in the near term. Read More.

Analyst attention and ETF flows — recent coverage (Zacks/MSN) and broader ETF inflows have put Intuit back on investors’ radar, which can support demand for the shares in the near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Relative comparison to peers: coverage comparing INTU to BILL highlights differing AI, payments and SMB strategies — useful for long‑term positioning but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Relative comparison to peers: coverage comparing INTU to BILL highlights differing AI, payments and SMB strategies — useful for long‑term positioning but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group moved Intuit to “hold” — an analyst tweak that signals caution rather than a downgrade to sell; mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Erste Group moved Intuit to “hold” — an analyst tweak that signals caution rather than a downgrade to sell; mixed signals for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Intuit reshuffled small‑business and mid‑market leadership with an EVP stepping down, which could create short‑term execution risk as integration and product initiatives proceed. Read More.

Leadership change: Intuit reshuffled small‑business and mid‑market leadership with an EVP stepping down, which could create short‑term execution risk as integration and product initiatives proceed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and stock pressure: despite operational positives, coverage notes the share price has been under pressure (one‑year TSR down materially) and the stock sits below key moving averages — a reminder investors are weighing valuation and longer‑term growth execution. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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