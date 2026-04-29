Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 445.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,198,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 120,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,333,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of MU stock opened at $523.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $531.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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