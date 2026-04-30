Vest Financial LLC Buys 13,561 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 212,301 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,768 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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