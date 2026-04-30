Vest Financial LLC Buys 13,561 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 212,301 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,768 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.
More CVS Health News
Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CVS won industry awards for enterprise and customer‑experience AI, highlighting scalable AI use across retail and healthcare operations — a signal to investors that technology could drive efficiency and customer engagement gains. CVS Health’s Award Winning AI Raises Questions For Investors To Watch
- Positive Sentiment: CVS launched an AI health platform in partnership with Google Cloud, which may accelerate product rollouts, data analytics, and customer‑facing services — a strategic tie that supports long‑term margin and service improvements. CVS launches AI health platform with Google Cloud partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Options and flow data show heavy call buying and unusual call activity ahead of CVS’s May earnings, indicating some investors are positioning bullishly for the outlook or guidance cadence. This can amplify upside moves into the report. Unusual Call Option Activity in CVS Ahead of Its Earnings Shows Investors are Bullish
- Positive Sentiment: CVS revamped its loyalty program with a two‑tier structure, which could improve customer retention and same‑store economics at retail pharmacies over time. CVS revamps loyalty program with two-tiered benefits
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: CMS finalized a Medicare Advantage/Part D rate update that was better than feared for 2027, which supports Aetna’s medium‑term revenue outlook; CVS has previously reiterated mid‑term EPS targets and guidance that investors are watching. CVS rises as investors focus on earnings outlook and Medicare Advantage tailwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest has spiked (search and attention metrics), and recent analyst coverage shows a cluster of buy/overweight ratings and mid‑$90s median price targets — supportive background but not new fundamental catalysts. Investors Heavily Search CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate hires and security leadership changes were announced (new security chief), a routine governance update with limited immediate revenue impact. CVS taps former Sutter Health executive as security chief
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect a decline in near‑term earnings for the upcoming quarter, and Zacks previews suggest CVS may lack the mix for an earnings beat — a potential headwind that could cap upside if the print confirms weaker margins or PBM dynamics. Analysts Estimate CVS Health (CVS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.
Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health
About CVS Health
(Free Report
)
CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.
Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.
Further Reading
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