Vest Financial LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,786 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 62,624 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.17 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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