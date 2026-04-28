Vest Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $47,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.82 and a 200 day moving average of $338.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $301.58 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

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