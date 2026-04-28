Vest Financial LLC Has $101.60 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,893 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $101,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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