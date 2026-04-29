Vest Financial LLC Has $18.48 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,811 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,643 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rogco LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,293 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Down 3.9%

ORCL opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $190.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here