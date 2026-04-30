Vest Financial LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,164,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $329,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,053 shares of company stock worth $30,403,630. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $151.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $179.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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