Vest Financial LLC Has $57.37 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Vest Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,716 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $57,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 317.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Down 3.0%

McDonald's stock opened at $290.45 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $316.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.04. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald's from $335.00 to $334.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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