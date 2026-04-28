Vest Financial LLC Has $57.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vest Financial LLC cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,911 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $57,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rogco LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 11,524 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CVX opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst revision: Scotiabank sharply raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron (to $13.15 and $11.10 respectively) and kept a $187 price target, signaling stronger expected earnings this cycle and supporting the stock’s valuation upside. (Research note)

Analyst revision: Scotiabank sharply raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron (to $13.15 and $11.10 respectively) and kept a $187 price target, signaling stronger expected earnings this cycle and supporting the stock’s valuation upside. (Research note) Positive Sentiment: Asset-sale / portfolio reweighting: Chevron is nearing a deal to sell its 50% stake in Singapore Refining Company and related regional assets to Japan’s ENEOS for roughly $1 billion, a transaction expected to close in May. The sale would free cash and let Chevron refocus on higher-return projects — a strategic positive for margins and capital allocation. Chevron likely to close deal for Singapore refinery stake sale to ENEOS

Asset-sale / portfolio reweighting: Chevron is nearing a deal to sell its 50% stake in Singapore Refining Company and related regional assets to Japan’s ENEOS for roughly $1 billion, a transaction expected to close in May. The sale would free cash and let Chevron refocus on higher-return projects — a strategic positive for margins and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Supply/commodity commentary: CEO Mike Wirth warned jet-fuel supply strains and broader oil-market pressure due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions, underscoring potential for higher fuel margins but also ongoing volatility and demand-side risks. This comment supports the sector narrative but introduces uncertainty about short-term volumes and refinery economics. Chevron CEO warns aviation strain could worsen as jet fuel crunch deepens

Supply/commodity commentary: CEO Mike Wirth warned jet-fuel supply strains and broader oil-market pressure due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions, underscoring potential for higher fuel margins but also ongoing volatility and demand-side risks. This comment supports the sector narrative but introduces uncertainty about short-term volumes and refinery economics. Negative Sentiment: Governance/regulatory risk in Venezuela: Coverage flagged questions from a local JV partner about Chevron’s plans to increase ownership in Venezuelan projects, raising regulatory and disclosure risk as Chevron seeks to expand there — a potential source of execution risk and reputational/regulatory downside. Chevron Governance Questions In Venezuela Add A New Risk Consideration

Governance/regulatory risk in Venezuela: Coverage flagged questions from a local JV partner about Chevron’s plans to increase ownership in Venezuelan projects, raising regulatory and disclosure risk as Chevron seeks to expand there — a potential source of execution risk and reputational/regulatory downside. Negative Sentiment: Market/positioning pressure: Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs as geopolitical risk sentiment eased; that reduction, plus elevated option premiums that attract short sellers, has weighed on oil majors’ near-term share performance. Oil is Off Its Highs But Shorting Chevron Puts Provides Good Yields

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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