Vest Financial LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upbeat outlook — UnitedHealth reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and EPS and management highlighted margin improvement and Medicare tailwinds, supporting the recovery thesis. UnitedHealth Stock Surges on Q1 Results

Q1 beat and upbeat outlook — UnitedHealth reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and EPS and management highlighted margin improvement and Medicare tailwinds, supporting the recovery thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target raises — JPMorgan raised its UNH price target (to $420) and other firms (Goldman Sachs, RBC, Piper, Evercore) boosted targets/ratings, increasing visible buy-side support and giving the stock more upside runway. JPMorgan target raise (Benzinga/TickerReport)

Analyst target raises — JPMorgan raised its UNH price target (to $420) and other firms (Goldman Sachs, RBC, Piper, Evercore) boosted targets/ratings, increasing visible buy-side support and giving the stock more upside runway. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgrade and estimate lifts — Erste upgraded UNH to Buy and raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates (reflecting improving earnings momentum), which can prompt re-rating by momentum investors. Erste Group upgrade (Finviz)

Erste Group upgrade and estimate lifts — Erste upgraded UNH to Buy and raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates (reflecting improving earnings momentum), which can prompt re-rating by momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Strategic tuck‑in — UnitedHealth agreed to acquire Alegeus Technologies (benefits/health‑account platform), extending its push into benefits technology and digital workflows—a longer‑term margin/differentiation positive. Alegeus acquisition (Yahoo)

Strategic tuck‑in — UnitedHealth agreed to acquire Alegeus Technologies (benefits/health‑account platform), extending its push into benefits technology and digital workflows—a longer‑term margin/differentiation positive. Neutral Sentiment: Operational initiatives — Management is expanding electronic prior authorization and other digital tools that could reduce costs and provider friction over time but will take quarters to fully show up in results. Prior authorization expansion (Yahoo)

Operational initiatives — Management is expanding electronic prior authorization and other digital tools that could reduce costs and provider friction over time but will take quarters to fully show up in results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst dispersion — While many firms raised targets, some remain cautious; the spread in estimates can increase short‑term volatility despite a higher consensus. Analyst reactions (QuiverQuant)

Analyst dispersion — While many firms raised targets, some remain cautious; the spread in estimates can increase short‑term volatility despite a higher consensus. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Patrick Conway sold 800 shares at roughly $355 (Form 4 filing). The sale is modest but can be viewed negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Insider selling — CEO Patrick Conway sold 800 shares at roughly $355 (Form 4 filing). The sale is modest but can be viewed negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Downgrade / valuation caution — A few analysts and note writers argue UNH has re‑rated quickly and still faces regulatory and Medicaid risks; such viewpoints can cap near‑term gains. Seeking Alpha downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $366.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $296.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $421.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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