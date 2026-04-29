Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 15,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $4,162,650.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,401 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,168. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to build low‑latency edge AI and sensor‑fusion systems for industrial robotics/factories — expands TI’s edge AI roadmap and supports industrial demand narratives. Read More.

TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to build low‑latency edge AI and sensor‑fusion systems for industrial robotics/factories — expands TI’s edge AI roadmap and supports industrial demand narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has reacted to TI’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance with a wave of price‑target raises and upgrades, which has been a major driver of buying momentum. Read More.

Wall Street has reacted to TI’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance with a wave of price‑target raises and upgrades, which has been a major driver of buying momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases (examples: Wolfe, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting investor demand for TXN. Read More.

Analyst target increases (examples: Wolfe, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting investor demand for TXN. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from AI and industrial chip demand keep TI in favor as investors rotate into industrial/analog names benefiting from infrastructure and data‑center builds. Read More.

Sector tailwinds from AI and industrial chip demand keep TI in favor as investors rotate into industrial/analog names benefiting from infrastructure and data‑center builds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator — brand/education franchise news with modest direct revenue impact but positive for recurring products/PR. Read More.

TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator — brand/education franchise news with modest direct revenue impact but positive for recurring products/PR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and other outlets have updated coverage/targets (Bank of America “revamps” TXN PT) — useful context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Bank of America and other outlets have updated coverage/targets (Bank of America “revamps” TXN PT) — useful context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported this week — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO disclosed large sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi’s filing notable). Heavy insider sales can trigger near‑term selling and raise investor concern. Read More.

Significant insider selling reported this week — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO disclosed large sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi’s filing notable). Heavy insider sales can trigger near‑term selling and raise investor concern. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts (and commentary like Morgan Stanley coverage) remain cautious about valuation after the recent rally, creating headline risk that can blunt momentum. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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