Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,093 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Interparfums worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interparfums by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,884 shares of the company's stock worth $69,155,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,162 shares of the company's stock worth $89,049,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interparfums by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,349 shares of the company's stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 92,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Interparfums by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,994 shares of the company's stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Interparfums Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.25. Interparfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Interparfums's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $1,820,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares in the company, valued at $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interparfums currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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