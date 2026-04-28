Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,526 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $52,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $102.84 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.28%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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