Vest Financial LLC Sells 40,349 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,274 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 40,349 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Genuine Parts worth $45,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,347,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754,117 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $65,551,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $61,321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,880 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 209,833 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 247.74 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $96.08 and a 52 week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 988.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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