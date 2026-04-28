Vest Financial LLC Sells 41,821 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 41,821 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $52,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

See Also

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