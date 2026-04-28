Vest Financial LLC Sells 62,225 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Vest Financial LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,026 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 62,225 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $34,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,773,086 shares of the game software company's stock worth $5,879,205,000 after acquiring an additional 485,030 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock worth $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock worth $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company's stock worth $619,127,000 after acquiring an additional 638,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EA opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.19 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,470. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.30.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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