Vest Financial LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Vest Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,878 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 53,428 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $48,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 270.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Consolidated Edison from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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