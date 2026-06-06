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Vestcor Inc Acquires 145,982 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Netflix logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Vestcor Inc dramatically increased its Netflix stake by 998.9% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 145,982 shares and bringing its total holdings to 160,596 shares worth about $15.1 million.
  • Netflix reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.23 beating estimates and revenue of $12.25 billion topping expectations; revenue rose 16.2% year over year.
  • Despite some insider selling, Wall Street remains generally upbeat on NFLX, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a consensus price target of $114.82.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 998.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,596 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 145,982 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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