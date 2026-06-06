Vestcor Inc Acquires 3,052 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,046 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vestcor Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,773,153,000 after buying an additional 349,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,708,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $499.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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