Vestcor Inc Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,199 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Bank of America boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.3%

CMS stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here