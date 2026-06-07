Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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