Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,117 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHR

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,518.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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