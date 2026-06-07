Vestcor Inc Grows Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business's 50-day moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

More Qualcomm News

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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