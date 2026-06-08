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Vestcor Inc Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Comfort Systems USA logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 47% in the fourth quarter, ending with 2,234 shares valued at about $2.09 million.
  • Comfort Systems USA reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $10.51 beating estimates and revenue of $2.87 billion, up 56.5% year over year.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, while analysts currently maintain a consensus Buy rating on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,841.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $469.16 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,735.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.46.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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