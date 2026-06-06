Vestcor Inc Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,995,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after buying an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,066,000 after buying an additional 1,334,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,159,000 after buying an additional 819,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DLR opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC lowered Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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