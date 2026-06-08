Vestcor Inc Sells 4,900 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 251 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $317.03 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $351.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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