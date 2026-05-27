Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $58.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,453,320,000 after purchasing an additional 716,523 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, including a new home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, which supports the company’s AI-at-the-edge growth story. Article Title

Broadcom announced the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, including a new home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, which supports the company’s AI-at-the-edge growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom favorably, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still expects upside from its AI semiconductor and software businesses. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom favorably, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still expects upside from its AI semiconductor and software businesses. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary argues Broadcom remains a major beneficiary of custom silicon partnerships with hyperscale customers, keeping the AI revenue outlook strong. Article Title

Recent commentary argues Broadcom remains a major beneficiary of custom silicon partnerships with hyperscale customers, keeping the AI revenue outlook strong. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom has also been highlighted as a preferred AI stock by high-profile investors, with one article noting Stanley Druckenmiller bought Broadcom while selling other AI names, which can support sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom has also been highlighted as a preferred AI stock by high-profile investors, with one article noting Stanley Druckenmiller bought Broadcom while selling other AI names, which can support sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Broadcom as a long-term AI infrastructure winner and noted expectations for continued earnings momentum, but these were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several articles framed Broadcom as a long-term AI infrastructure winner and noted expectations for continued earnings momentum, but these were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor-sector pieces and AI-themed market articles may be adding tailwinds, but they do not appear to introduce a direct new risk for Broadcom. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $376.86 and its 200-day moving average is $356.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.13 and a 1-year high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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