Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,543,385 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 2,862,790 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.96% of V.F. worth $274,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 42,611 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 54.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 720,301 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 254,725 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 411.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 61,926 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded V.F. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore set a $16.00 target price on V.F. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. V.F. Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Corporation will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, commonly known as VF Corporation, is a global apparel, footwear and accessories company. Its portfolio includes brands such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland and Dickies, which serve outdoor, active, workwear and lifestyle markets. The company sells products through wholesale partners, its own retail stores and e-commerce channels. Its brands offer items including outdoor clothing and equipment, footwear, workwear, backpacks and accessories to customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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