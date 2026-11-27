Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199,549 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,995,909 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises about 34.6% of Redwood Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 3.02% of Viasat worth $295,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,863,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,283,000. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 229,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 965,820 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 965,400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 8,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 976,646 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 964,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,124,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Viasat

In other news, SVP Benjamin Palmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,438.69. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Stenbit sold 705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $47,058.75. Following the sale, the director owned 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,378.75. This trade represents a 56.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,598 shares of company stock worth $3,780,461 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.76. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Viasat had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Viasat's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viasat from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Viasat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.56.

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Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. is a global communications company that provides satellite-based connectivity and related network services. Its offerings include broadband internet, satellite communications equipment and services, and connectivity for customers in aviation, maritime, government and defense, and other mobile markets. The company serves commercial and government customers across the Americas and internationally. Its aviation services include in-flight connectivity for airlines and business aircraft, while its maritime and mobility services support communications for vessels and other users operating beyond the reach of traditional networks.

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