Viawealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Viawealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $429.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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