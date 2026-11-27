HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,677 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,455,607 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,534 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ramiah Investment Group now owns 15,016 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 152,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VICI Properties from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.0%

VICI stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.41). VICI Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. VICI Properties's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from VICI Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 84.40%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on experiential properties, including casinos, hotels, entertainment venues and other leisure destinations. Its portfolio includes well-known properties such as Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, as well as regional gaming and hospitality facilities. The company primarily leases its properties to gaming and hospitality operators under long-term agreements, many of which are structured as triple-net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants generally cover property taxes, insurance and maintenance, while VICI retains ownership of the real estate.

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