Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY is Barington Companies Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Barington Companies Management LLC lowered its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Victoria's Secret & Co. comprises 15.1% of Barington Companies Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barington Companies Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSXY. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,221,472.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,291,336.03. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.60.

View Our Latest Report on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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