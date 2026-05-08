Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.77% of Victory Capital worth $31,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8,812.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,646 shares of the company's stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277,497 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,360 shares of the company's stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,140,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Victory Capital Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $83.69 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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