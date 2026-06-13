Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 503,885 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 503,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.29% of FTI Consulting worth $279,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,694 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,947 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 219,322 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 478,128 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,947 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,984 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,283.28. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of -0.05.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

See Also

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