Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 161,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.44% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $403,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,905.80. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report).

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