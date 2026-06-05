Victrix Investment Advisors Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Victrix Investment Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Victrix Investment Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Victrix Investment Advisors' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 5,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $397.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The company has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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