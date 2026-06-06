Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

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SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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