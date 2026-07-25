Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,651 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 109,471 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Viking worth $32,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Viking by 19,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VIK opened at $100.87 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Viking from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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