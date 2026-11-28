Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 313,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,522,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Viking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 87.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viking from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Viking from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. StoneX upped their target price on Viking from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Viking from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised Viking to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Milton Hugh sold 20,000 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $1,803,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 565,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,008,848.49. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 69,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $6,906,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 320,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,710,979.98. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $13,181,129 in the last 90 days.

Viking Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $99.53 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 94.73% and a net margin of 18.59%. Viking's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd. is a cruise company that operates river, ocean and expedition voyages under the Viking brand. Its itineraries emphasize destination-focused travel, with onboard experiences and shore excursions designed to introduce guests to local history and culture. The company serves travelers across a range of regions, including Europe, Asia, Egypt and the Americas. Its offerings include river cruises, ocean voyages and expedition trips to destinations such as Antarctica and the Arctic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

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